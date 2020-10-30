CHATSWORTH — Though the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has seriously curtailed air travel, plenty of individuals are still driving places looking for recreation, which can benefit counties like Whitfield and Murray.
"Rural communities are drive markets," not flight markets, and "people are looking to get out," Janet Cochran, first vice president of the Northwest Georgia Historic High Country Travel Association, explained during a Murray County Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn on Oct. 21 at Rock Bridge Community Church. "They will get in their car and drive, (because) people are still traveling."
"You guys have a whole lot to offer in Murray County," with mountains and water, said Debby Long, treasurer of the Northwest Georgia Historic High Country Travel Association. "Outdoor adventures are the thing right now," as outside activities have taken priority over indoor due to the pandemic, so "you are lucky."
Murray County is "so rich in resources" for tourists, said Cochran, who is also project manager focused on the state's northern rural counties for the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation (Georgia's Rural Center), which is "powered by" Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. "Use what you have, and find ways to shine."
Among the ways to shine for communities in Northwest Georgia is the Historic High Country Travel Association, which is comprised of travel professionals, attractions, accommodations and other travel industry affiliates in the 17-county area of Northwest Georgia known as the Historic High Country.
The association's mission is marketing and promoting tourism and travel within and to Northwest Georgia, said Cochran, who resides in Whitfield County. The association makes sure to spotlight rural communities, and by joining with other cities and counties in the region, members of the association can "make an even bigger marketing impact."
"A regional approach allows you to leverage your dollars," she said. "Investing in travel promotion equals investing in economic development."
Tourism is Georgia's fifth largest employer, and the Historic High Country area had nearly 7 million visitors in 2018, up 3% from the prior year, according to a 2018 Georgia Region Visitor Profile from D.K. Shifflet & Associates, a Virginia firm that provides market insight to the tourism and hospitality industries. The average visitor spent $76.10 a day, the average one-way distance traveled was 178 miles, and culture and outdoor sports combined for a third of activities for travelers.
Communities must consider "the rule of four," as travel time multiplied by four needs to equal activity time for a trip to be considered worth the effort for most people, Cochran said. For example, if a community hopes to draw tourists from an hour away, that city/area better have at least four hours of activities.
Consequently, it makes sense for communities to market alongside nearby sites, as those additional attractions can make a trip worth the trek for a traveler, she said. Travelers "look at drive time" when considering destinations, not necessarily "city, county or even state lines."
In 2018, Murray County saw nearly $30 million in tourist spending, which supported more than 250 jobs and generated more than $2 million in state and local tax revenue, she said. The unemployment rate was just over 5% — without jobs supported by the tourism industry, it would have been nearly 7% — and each Murray County household would've needed to be taxed an additional $144 a year to replace the taxes generated by tourism economic activity.
The Historic High Country website, https://georgiahighcountry.org/, catalogues events, experiences and blog posts in the region, said Long, also the director of operations for the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We have a big reach for this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.