The Miracle League of Whitfield County starts its 10th anniversary season Saturday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m., and registration is underway.
League co-director Millie Hicks said there will be some “special surprises” on opening day and throughout the season.
“We are very excited and have some special things planned for our players,” she said. “We’ll have photo opportunities and special foods and things like that.”
The Miracle League allows children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play baseball.
“We like to say 5 to 105. Five is our minimum age, but there is no maximum age,” Hicks said.
Those interested in registering can do so online at app.myezreg.com/Leagues/Login/mlwhitco. The deadline to register is Aug. 15. There is no cost to play.
“We have amazing sponsors who want participation to be free for all players,” said Hicks.
There are no limits to the number of players.
“If someone wants to play, we’ll find a place for them,” Hicks said.
Play is open to anyone in the Northwest Georgia area.
“We’ve got players from Murray County, from Gordon County, from Fort Oglethorpe,” Hicks said. “We play for eight weeks, so we will play through Oct. 29. We will have a few Thursday evening games. We’ll make sure each team gets to play an evening game. Players like to play under the lights.”
The Miracle Field is a synthetic/rubberized turf field that allows people in wheelchairs and walkers to glide across it and not get stuck in the usual infield dirt. The bases are painted onto the field — not raised — to allow players to move over them.
Each player is paired with a volunteer — known as a buddy — who helps them bat and make their way around the bases and field their position.
“We have buddies from our local high schools, local youth groups, local churches,” Hicks said. “Local businesses like to get together and be buddies. We love to have them.”
Hicks said those interested in serving as buddies can call (706) 260-8861 and ask for her.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County began play in the fall of 2012, but play was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed play this spring.
It began with about 50 players and at last count had more than 150. The Miracle League of Whitfield County was the first in this region, but a field opened in Chattanooga five years ago after sponsors saw what was happening in Whitfield County, and Hicks said organizers are working to open a field in Bradley County, Tennessee.
For more information on the Miracle League of Whitfield County go to whitfieldcountymiracleleague.com.
