Local governments prepare every day for emergencies.
During a disaster, however, the number and scope of incidents can overwhelm conventional emergency services.
That’s why Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is important.
This risk and hazard awareness training is available to you at no cost through Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency and is designed to help you protect yourself, your family and your immediate community in the event of a major situation in your neighborhood.
Already, 327 residents have completed CERT training in 20 previous sessions. Whitfield Emergency Management is looking for another group to take part in CERT Academy 21 in August.
Officials have set Academy 21 for Saturday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. You must attend both days to complete the course. The course is free to Whitfield County residents.
“CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens may initially be on their own and their actions can and do make a difference,” said Jeff Ownby, deputy director of Whitfield Emergency Management.
“While people will respond to others in need without the training, one goal of the CERT program is to help them do so effectively and efficiently without placing themselves in unnecessary danger, therefore minimizing their risk of bodily injury and simply becoming another victim.”
Participants will be trained in fire safety and fire extinguishers; first aid and disaster medical lifesaving skills; decision making; team building; light search and rescue; disaster psychology; and more.
You can register at https://tinyurl.com/ycymuy74.
For more information, contact Whitfield EMA at ema@whitfieldcountyga.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.