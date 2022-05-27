Starting as a Red Cross volunteer at Hamilton Medical Center in 1962, Dot Reich spent more than 50 years as an advocate and supporter of Hamilton Health Care System. She spent almost two decades on the board of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, Hamilton's fundraising arm, and 10 years on the board of Hamilton Health Care System.
"She wanted this community to thrive, and she knew that having a quality hospital was a key to that," said Patsy Ogles, coordinator for the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. "She really cared about people from all walks of life and wanted to make sure they had the best healthcare possible."
Dorothy "Dot" Brooks Reich passed away Tuesday. She was 90.
"She always had a smile," said Ogles. "She could always make you laugh. She was always looking for the best in any situation. She was just a great person."
Reich served as a Red Cross volunteer at Hamilton Medical Center for 30 years. But even as she continued to help out in the hospital, she took on larger duties.
She was chair of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation's annual support committee from 1982 to 1985. She was the first woman to serve in that post.
It was in that role that she met with Neely Young, then-publisher of the Dalton Daily Citizen, and developed the Love Lights year-end giving program. When someone makes a donation to the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, a light is added to the Christmas decorations at Hamilton Medical Center and the Dalton Daily Citizen lists the donations in its pages. The partnership between the newspaper, the foundation and Hamilton has lasted more than 35 years.
"In Dot’s service to Hamilton, she was a critical thinker and instrumental in the leadership of the Hamilton Health Care System and the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation," said Jeff Myers, CEO of Hamilton Health Care System.
"As a person, Dot was an amazing, wonderful and sweet person," he said. "She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Dot constantly showed love. She made everyone around her feel special and loved. She was a true servant leader, as she worked tirelessly for the greater good in order to serve our community’s healthcare needs. She will be dearly missed by all those who worked with her. The Hamilton Health Care System has truly lost one of its heroes."
In 1997, Reich was named a Life Associate of the foundation, and in 2016 was awarded the foundation's Humanitarian Award. Reich served as a trustee of the Dalton-Whitfield County Hospital Authority from 1990 to 1996, a trustee of the Dalton Senior Housing and Whitfield Place boards from 1993 to 1996, and on the Hamilton Health Care System board from 2005 to 2014.
Reich was also a longtime member and leader at First Baptist Church of Dalton.
"I have rarely met someone with a spirit and personality as magnetic as Dot," said the Rev. Phillip Cannon, who served as executive pastor of the church for 34 years.
"She will be remembered as one of the most beloved and respected leaders of the church, male or female," he said. "She had a heart for the downtrodden, for, as the Bible says, 'the least among you.'"
She taught Sunday school for 40 years and volunteered on many committees. She was named the church's first female deacon. She founded the Bereavement Ministry, and helped found and for many years chaired the board of the First Foundation, which supports the church's mission efforts.
"Dot was content to work behind the scenes," said Cannon. "But you really wanted her out front where her passion and commitment would inspire others."
