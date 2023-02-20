Congress passed an act in 1861 allowing privately printed cards to be sent in the mail.
The early cards had a matte finish and muted colors. A large collection of vintage postcards is on display at the Blunt House until the end of March. The Blunt House committee would greatly appreciate postcard collectors visiting the display so we may learn more about our cards and about postcards in general.
The Blunt House, at 506 S. Thornton Ave., is open every Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on request.
The Blunt House, completed in 1848, is the second oldest house as well as the first two-story wooden house built in Dalton. It was the home of Ainsworth Emery Blunt, the first mayor of Dalton elected in 1847, the first postmaster, one of the founders of the First Presbyterian Church and a crucial player in the 1851 formation of Whitfield County.
