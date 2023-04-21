When I was in the fifth grade in 1950, my science book had a fascinating picture of Halley’s Comet (pronounce Halley like "valley") during its 1910 flyby.
The text described the magnificent display and worldwide excitement it created. It explained how the comet had a solar orbital period of 76 years and would return in 1986. That hooked me. I was determined to see it, if I were still alive at 46, I thought.
This marked the beginning of my lifelong interest in astronomy. Next was the Boy Scout Astronomy Merit Badge. Then a couple of college astronomy courses. Back then, two courses would explore all that was known about the subject. The "Big Bang" was still considered a joke at that time. My interest picked up when I bought my first telescope in 1970 and took another college-level astronomy course. The knowledge of the heavens was expanding exponentially at the dawn of the space age. I subscribed to some astronomy journals and magazines that kept me up to date.
I upgraded my telescope in 1975 to a Cave Optics Astrola 10-inch f/5 Newtonian reflector on a German equatorial mount with a clock drive. I was in business for observing the night sky. Photography is another hobby of mine, and I took up astrophotography. I would mount my 35mm single lens reflex camera body using a focus tube adapter to adjust the camera to the telescope’s focal plane. Other times I would mount the camera with a telephoto lens on the side of the telescope and the telescope was used to track a guide star using the fine adjustment controls for long exposures. These were film days. Most of the images were recorded on Kodak Tri-X black and white film with an ASA (ISO) speed of 400. The results were good, but nothing to compare with today’s digital sensors.
Interest in the return of Halley’s Comet begin to accelerate by early 1985. The professional journals and magazines did an excellent job of predicting the course and brightness expected for the comet’s 1986 return. It was going to be the least favorable on record. At perihelion (its closest approach to the sun), the Earth would be on the other side of the sun (at opposition). That meant it would be dim and difficult to see with the naked eye, and unobservable in urban areas with even modest light pollution. It would still be a fine object with a telescope or binoculars.
The media, on the other hand, was already inflating what was to be expected. The TV networks lined up myriad specials about Halley’s return. Most played up the 1910 appearance when it made a bright near pass to Earth. Earth even passed through the comet’s tail, which caused widespread alarm with fear of poison gasses being dumped into our atmosphere. There was a wild rush to buy gas masks. The press contributed to the hype with a flow of articles about spectacular views of the comet with an extended tail. So, the public was set up for disappointment. This was before the internet, or it would certainly have been worse.
About the end of summer 1985, with my 10-inch telescope, I was able to find the comet with an apparent magnitude of 13. It looked like a dim, fuzzy star. No tail yet. By mid-December I could find it with unaided eyes on clear nights. A promise of more exciting viewing to come. I tracked it inbound as it brightened until it slipped into the sun’s glare by January.
When the comet reached perihelion on Feb. 8, 1986, it was hidden behind the sun. I started my watch to reacquire it as it continued its journey. It would become visible again in the early evening sky as darkness fell. I found it March 1 in all its glory, sprouting a fine-looking tail shining brightly against a black sky.
My comet watching parties began and lasted from March through April. My rooftop deck could accommodate a large group for viewing through the telescope. And they came. Dozens and dozens came. The enthusiasts included Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, school groups, clubs, friends and neighbors, all seeking a good view of the comet.
The local newspaper, The Dalton Daily Citizen-News, printed one of my photographs of Halley’s Comet on the front page with a caption about my telescope. I then got calls from long-lost friends and strangers wanting to come over. All were welcomed.
One of the most interesting guests was an elder man, Pryor Fitts, who had seen Halley’s Comet in 1910. He was about 6 years old when he saw it. I asked him what it looked like. He rolled his eyes back, magnified through his thick glasses, threw both arms out and up to the heavens, and said, “It looked like five moons.” He was excited to see it again through the telescope. There was a constant flow of lookers every clear night I announced the observation deck was open.
The comet continued to brighten until about April 15 when it reached an apparent magnitude of 2, about the same brightness of the North Star. It was easy to see with the naked eye on a clear night away from light pollution. By the end of April, as it raced across the evening sky, it was setting later and later. So I switched to observing in the wee morning hours before dawn. I still welcomed visitors at 2 a.m., but the crowds fell off sharply, immediately. Only two die-hards came over at that time of night to observe: an ophthalmologist and an English professor. Even that small party was soon over as the comet sped away, receding into the depths of the solar system.
Halley’s Comet is the only known naked-eye comet that can appear twice in a human lifetime. When it comes back in 2061 to visit us again it will be much brighter as its path swings between Earth and the sun. It is likely to be “as big as five moons” again.
For you who saw Halley’s in 1986 at an age of about 6 to 16, take care of yourselves so you can see it again. For all the rest of you younger people, put it on your calendar.
