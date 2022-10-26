Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but with early voting underway and campaign ads popping up everywhere, election season is in full swing. While Dalton residents are welcome to support the candidates of their choice, there are a number of restrictions on where residents or candidates can place campaign signage within the city.
The city's sign ordinance has always required that signs be placed on private property and not on city-owned land or within city rights-of-way. The ordinance further allows city workers to remove signs if they are placed on a right-of-way. Additionally, temporary signage is not allowed anywhere in the Walnut Avenue Gateway Corridor area, public or private.
The right-of-way is typically the area of land closest to the street, such as the grass strip between the road and a sidewalk. However, every property is different and the right-of-way area varies. A good rule of thumb is to look where power poles are located. Power poles are placed on rights-of-way and the area between the line of power poles and the road is always off limits for signage.
In addition to potentially being an eyesore, temporary signage can present potential safety hazards if they block the view of drivers or pedestrians of traffic. Signs must be placed on private property only.
The city's sign ordinance can be found in Appendix B of the Code of Ordinances. Section 8.4 concerning enforcement of the sign ordinance states that "in the interest of safety, any official or employee of the city shall have the authority to remove and dispose of any sign placed within the public right-of-way without notice to the owner."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.