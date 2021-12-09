Renovated track approved for Murray County High School

CHATSWORTH — "The final piece" of a multi-phase, multi-year renovation of Northwest Elementary School is in place after the Murray County Board of Education approved 6-0 the last phase of construction on the building during Monday's meeting, said Superintendent Steve Loughridge.
"Northwest will be completely renovated" when Gainesville's Carroll Daniel Construction finishes the final piece in the summer of 2022, Loughridge said. "We got the final" cost of $4.156 million in late November, and "the main part of it is the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) work."
In addition to HVAC, they "really need some walls opened up there" in the kitchen to help with food prep and service, which will also be covered in this project, said Chris Crow, Murray County Schools' maintenance supervisor. Northwest's "kitchen layout is horrible."
Also Monday, the board members approved 6-0 — board Chairman Greg Shoemaker was absent — a maximum expenditure of $2.217 million to Baseline Sports Construction, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, for Murray County High School's track.
"We finally got the numbers" Dec. 1, Loughridge said. The project is scheduled for completion this spring/summer, although currently "we're stalled waiting on drain pipe," which is slated to arrive later this month.
Murray County High School's track was built in the 1970s, but "it had issues with water coming up through the asphalt, (so) this is a total renovation, (as) we're basically starting over," Loughridge said. The Indians track team "hasn't been able to host a meet in awhile" due to the track's unacceptable condition.
Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) revenues will be used for the track, as the school system has received roughly $21 million thus far during the current five-year ESPLOST, and "the last collection we'll receive will be in July (2022) for June," according to Loughridge. "The new one (ESPLOST) starts in July, and the first collections we'll receive from that new" ESPLOST will be in August 2022.
County voters approved a new five-year ESPLOST for the school system, 716 "Yes" votes to 263 "No" votes, in March, and that will have a maximum collection of $25.5 million. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county, and school systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
The track will be red, Crow said.
"It will be a nice track."
The board members approved 6-0 purchasing of a pair of Exmark commercial lawnmowers for the maintenance department at a cost of $28,400 each.
"It's actually cheaper to buy larger mowers than hire more help," Crow said. "We don't have enough people, (but) farming it out would be very expensive."
"We have four guys mowing" a total of 440 acres, which means each is responsible for slightly more than 100 acres of mowing each week, he said. "You try to mow 100 acres a week," especially during rainy stretches.
"I can't promise you (two new, large mowers) is the silver bullet, but it'll definitely help," he said. "I promise you, it'll help."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.