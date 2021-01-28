Rent assistance available to those in need due to COVID-19 crisis

The city of Dalton will soon offer rent assistance to those who have lost income and are unable to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance is available through the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program as part of the federal CARES act.
The Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp. (DWCDC) is managing this rental assistance program on behalf of the city. The assistance available is a grant directly payable to a landlord through an agreement with the CDBG office. A total of $174,800 is available through the city’s CARES Act grant. The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Monday when the application goes online.
Applicants must meet several requirements to be eligible for assistance, including having a household income lower than 80% of the area median income (AMI), which for a family of four in Dalton would be $43,750. The rental property must be within the city limits of Dalton. The applicant must present proof of identity and proof of residence. The applicant also must provide documentation of a substantial decrease in household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic (for example, loss of job, medical crisis, business closures, etc).
Those who have received assistance from another rental assistance program since March 16, 2020, are not eligible for this assistance grant. Also ineligible are those who rent property from immediate relatives whether by blood or by marriage (child, parent, sister, brother, grandparent, aunt, uncle, etc.). Those who rent a room in an owner-occupied residence are also not eligible for this program. Assistance is not available to undocumented immigrants.
Grant funding will be disbursed directly to the landlord. There is a maximum amount of assistance available of up to six month’s rent based on the application evaluation.
Applications will be available at www.daltonga.gov and www.dwcdc.org. Applications can also be picked up in person from the city of Dalton’s Finance Department at 300 W. Waugh St. or the Dalton Whitfield Community Development Corp. at 407 S. Thornton Ave., suite 3. To contact the DWCDC for an appointment to evaluate your application, call (706) 529-8270.
