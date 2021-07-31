Rental help available to some Dalton residents affected by COVID-19

The moratorium on evictions that was mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires today. That may leave some local renters in a lurch, but there’s assistance available to those who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Dalton has a rental assistance program through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) office. That program is made possible by money from the 2020 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The CDBG office was awarded $174,800 and approximately $80,000 is still available.
The program is being managed by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp.
Applicants must meet several requirements to be eligible for assistance, including having a household income lower than 80% of the area median income which for a family of four in Dalton would be $43,750. The rental property must be within the city limits of Dalton.
The applicant must present proof of identity and proof of residence. The applicant also must provide documentation of a substantial decrease in household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic (i.e., loss of job, medical crisis, business closures, etc).
Those who received assistance from another rental assistance program after March 16, 2020, are not eligible for this assistance grant. Also ineligible are those who rent property from immediate relatives whether by blood or by marriage (child, parent, sister, brother, grandparent, aunt, uncle, etc.). Those who rent a room in an owner-occupied residence are also not eligible for this program. Assistance is not available to undocumented immigrants.
Those who qualify may be eligible for up to six months of assistance.
To apply, go to dwcdc.org/cdbg-rental-assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.