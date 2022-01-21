Rep. Carpenter named chairman of the House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee

State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, was recently appointed by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to serve as the chairman of the House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee for the remainder of the 2021-2022 legislative term.
“Being selected as the chairman of this fairly new committee is a huge honor,” Carpenter said. “I appreciate Speaker Ralston and the House leadership team for giving me this opportunity to use my skillset and experience to help such an important industry in Georgia. I cannot wait to roll my sleeves up and get to work as we continue to make Georgia the entertainment capital of the U.S.”
The Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee is responsible for legislative measures that could impact Georgia’s entertainment industries and the jobs they create.
