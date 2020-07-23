Repair of failed slope on Dug Gap Battle Road expected to start in August, take about 60 days to complete

Repairs to a failed slope on Dug Gap Battle Road near the Dalton Convention Center could begin next month, Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said.
Parker told Dalton Public Works Committee members recently the city has applied to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for emergency funding for the repair. The GDOT should make a decision soon, he said.
He said GDOT geologists and engineers have been on the site and the word he has gotten back is that the decision is likely to be favorable.
He says GDOT could fund up to half of the estimated $684,000 project cost.
On Easter Sunday, Dalton received 6.31 inches of water in 11 hours, causing a large mudslide that brought mud, rocks and trees onto Dug Gap Battle Road. The Public Works Department cleaned the debris up and put up barriers to reduce further erosion of the slope. Parker told committee members — City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan — the city needed a permanent fix to stabilize the slope.
He said that involves sinking anchors deep into the rock of the slope and attaching a mesh covering to the soil.
He said GDOT has informed him that GeoStabilization International — a firm headquartered in Commerce City, Colorado — is the only firm doing business in this area that can perform that work.
"Once we receive notice from GDOT regarding any available grant funding for this project, the City Council will be asked to review and approve contracts for the repair of the slope failure," Parker said. "The work is expected to begin in early August and be completed within 60 days. Intermittent, short duration road closures could be required during certain phases of the project like timber removal. However, our goal is to keep one lane open for travel across the mountain as much as feasible with temporary signals or flaggers. The temporary signals would be similar to those used recently on Chattanooga Avenue during the bridge rehab project over Mill Creek and would address traffic control in the middle of the night and on weekends."
