Repairs to begin soon on failed slope on Dug Gap Battle Road

Repairs to a failed slope on Dug Gap Battle Road near the Dalton Convention Center could begin as early as next week, Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said.
The City Council voted 4-0 this week to approve a $491,008 contract with GeoStabilization International, a firm headquartered in Commerce City, Colorado, to install anchors into the slope and a steel mesh to contain it. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
"That is a unit price contract," said Parker. "So if we don't use as many work items as we absolutely have to have it will be less than that."
Council members also voted 4-0 to approve a $213,979 contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to grade the slope to prepare it for the stabilization.
"That's a maximum price," said Parker. "They'll be paid an hourly rate, and if they complete the project ahead of schedule the total will be less."
On Easter Sunday, Dalton received 6.31 inches of rain in 11 hours, causing a large mudslide that brought mud, rocks and trees onto Dug Gap Battle Road. The city's Public Works Department cleaned up the debris and put up barriers to reduce further erosion of the slope. The department has been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation and engineers to devise a permanent fix to the solution since then.
Parker said the work should take about 60 days. He said it may be necessary to close both lanes of the road during the early stages of the work, when timber is being cleared from the slope. He said the goal is to keep one lane open during most of the work.
The council members voted 3-1 to accept nine streets inside The Farm subdivision totaling 3.6 miles as city streets. The streets have been privately owned and maintained by the Mill Creek Property Owners Association, the homeowners association of the subdivision, since The Farm opened in the late 1980s. Council member Tyree Goodlett cast the dissenting vote.
City Attorney Gandi Vaughn said once the deed has been transferred the streets will become public streets.
Parker said the streets meet city standards.
"About half of them do not have curb and gutter, but there are a lot of city streets that do not have curb and gutter," he said. "They are pretty well maintained."
But he said there are "a couple of corrugated metal pipes" that are failing as well as some asphalt that need to be repaired. He said the estimated costs of those repairs is about $55,000. He said it would cost about $45,000 a year going forward to maintain the streets.
"The way we came up with that number is we looked at what it would cost to resurface city streets in the subdivision every 20 years and we annualized that cost over 20 years," he said. "In other words, I think the cost to resurface these streets would be a little over $800,000, so we divided that by 20."
Parker said the city already provides garbage pickup there and Dalton Utilities provides water and sewer.
During the meeting, Goodlett asked if the streets could become private again. Parker indicated they could but it would require a vote by the council members.
Goodlett expressed concern that the city could pay to maintain the roads and perform any needed repairs or repaving and then the homeowners could ask to make them private again.
