Report: Men ran from hospital after bringing shooting victim to ER

A man who was believed shot in Dalton was wearing black clothing and latex gloves when he was brought to a Calhoun hospital on Christmas Eve, according to a Calhoun Police Department incident report.
According to a press release from the Dalton Police Department, Dalton police as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating the shooting death of Jordan Chase McDougle, 22. The incident report lists his address as in Forsyth. The Dalton press release said he was from Cartersville.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said Dalton police requested the GBI's help "due to multiple jurisdictions being involved and being unable to determine exactly where the events took place. It’s typical to involve the state in such circumstances."
Asked why law enforcement believes McDougle was shot in Dalton, Frazier said he "can't answer that at this time." The GBI and Calhoun police referred questions to Dalton police.
The incident report said an officer was sent to AdventHealth Gordon around 2:46 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. The report said that before the officer arrived dispatch informed him that the man had died.
The report said McDougle appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
The report said the officer was told based on nurses' statements that "two black males wearing all black arrived at the ER door in an older dark in color four-door car and honked the horn twice." The report said officers could not determine the make of the car or see the tag from surveillance video.
"The driver and passenger exited the car and went to the driver side back door of the car and opened it," the report said. "They pulled the victim from (a) rear seat, carrying him into the hospital, yelling that he has been shot. They then assisted the victim into a wheelchair and pushed him to the trauma room."
The report said when a nurse asked what the man's name was, one said, "John Doe."
"After that both males ran out of the hospital and left the scene," the report said.
A story in The Calhoun Times said, "Detectives are also searching for the vehicle the victim was last seen in, a 2019 gray Kia Rio with Georgia license plate number CNU 6001."
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams with the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085, ext. 280.
