WASHINGTON — Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Greene won reelection over Democrat Marcus Flowers. Greene’s outspoken embrace of fringe-right conspiracies prompted admirers and detractors across the U.S. to throw money at the race.
Greene raised more than $11.6 million and Flowers topped $14 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.