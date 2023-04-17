What is the "Motion to vacate the chair" and why was Kevin McCarthy denied the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives until it was returned to its original form?
The old saying "If you don't know your rights then you don't have any' is very true at conventions and that is why you need this class.
This free one-hour class taught by Whitfield GOP Chairman Eddie Caldwell is an introduction to Roberts Rules of Order designed to give you the basics of how to get things done at a convention or board meeting. It also includes strategy tips to help you exercise and protect your rights at these meetings.
The class is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Whitfield GOP headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way, Suite 310, in Dalton.
