Republican state senators call for special session to address Georgia's election

ATLANTA — Four of Georgia’s state senators are calling for the General Assembly to go into a special session to address the state’s election administration, further adding to the in-party feuding over the outcome of the presidential election.
Republican State Sens. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta, Burt Jones of Jackson, William Ligon of Brunswick and Greg Dolezal of Cumming urged the General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to “address structural issues with our voting system” ahead of the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.
Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs have placed the state at the center of the political universe and have been a factor in increased scrutiny of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. If both U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lose to their Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the upper chamber of Congress would be split 50-50 between the two major parties. Under law, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would get the tie-breaking vote, essentially giving Democrats control of the Senate.
With a lack of concrete evidence of flaws in Georgia’s election process, the state senators echoed calls for the state to address unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and to add a photo identification component to absentee ballot voting.
Kemp, along with Republican leaders Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, addressed the possibility of a special session earlier this month, saying any changes to election law made in a special session "will not have any impact on an ongoing election and would only result in endless litigation."
The secretary of state’s office reiterated this week that both Republicans and Democrats in Georgia have knowledge of and had no grievances with the laws governing signature-matching and the office has found no evidence that signatures were not matched correctly during the general election.
All 159 Georgia counties this week started another recount of the presidential election, requested by the Trump campaign, many of which have additional elections and runoffs to juggle on top of a third tally of some 5 million ballots cast Nov. 3.
Kemp, too, has urged Raffensperger to complete "a sample audit" of signatures by comparing signatures on envelopes and ballots to the state’s voter registration file. The task, he said, “seems simple enough."
The Republican governor has been caught in the crossfire between President Donald Trump and Raffensperger and has been the subject of negative statements from the president throughout the ballot counting.
Washington-based attorney Sidney Powell — who was recently expelled from Trump’s legal team — made baseless claims that Kemp and Raffensperger are involved in a voter fraud effort.
“Over the last several weeks unfortunately we’ve seen a lot of misinformation and more recently — quite honestly — baseless attacks that are absolutely absurd and accusations made against myself and my family,” Kemp said Tuesday. "These are ridiculous, they only seek to breed fear, create confusion and sow discord among our citizens. Now, more than ever, we must stand up for the truth.”
Raffensperger has taken a strong stance that Republican frustration over Trump’s loss and fear of losing the Senate should not outweigh upholding the integrity of the democratic process.
In an opinion piece published in USA Today Wednesday, the Raffensperger slammed Trump and members of Georgia’s congressional delegation for refusing “to accept the facts.”
"By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election. We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections,” Raffensperger wrote. "This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.