During Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, the Robert Loughridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) of Chatsworth and Dalton reminds all citizens about our responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution as the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life. Find a copy and review it and be proud of its wisdom over many years.
On Sept. 17 in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. As America’s most important document, the Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
A celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The DAR has erected a structure in Washington, D.C., that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, a performing arts center, opened in 1929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.