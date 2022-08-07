Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are looking to help some residents who said their East Fields Road neighborhood is being put in danger by trains that block the only entrance and exit.
The commissioners meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the courthouse, and they are scheduled to vote to apply for a federal reconnecting communities pilot program grant. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county's Facebook page.
The program aims to help communities cut off from opportunities because of transportation infrastructure problems.
"This pilot grant is really interesting," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "If you recall, a few months ago, we had a neighborhood come to our meeting that is blocked often by railroads stopped on the tracks. Sometimes for hours. There is only one way into and out of the neighborhood, which is on the southside."
Jensen said there isn't much the commissioners can do to force railroads to not leave their trains parked blocking roads for long periods of time.
"Georgia is one of the only states with no legislation to fine railroads for blocking roads over a specific time length," he said. "They can make up for any reason and not be fined or forced to move. This grant would allow us to develop a solution to this problem by using the funds to buy up the right of way, building a second exit, etc., to solve the problem of neighborhoods cut off by interstate or railroads in our case."
In January, several people who live on East Fields Road complained about trains blocking the only road leading to their homes for hours at a time. They said they can never predict when the trains will stop.
"The kids get detention for being late for school," said Johnny Dyer at that meeting. "It's not their fault. It's the trains' fault."
He mentioned he had a fire once at his house. He said he was fortunately able to put it out because a train was blocking the road and a fire truck couldn't get there.
"We are going to have a medical emergency and nobody's going to come in to help us," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.