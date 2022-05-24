Allie Mayfield encouraged her fellow Coahulla Creek High School class of 2022 members to reflect on their personal memories of each graduate as their names were called during Saturday’s commencement.
“I’m so incredibly lucky to have shared these four years with such an amazing class,” the honor graduate added. Her time at Coahulla Creek was “an overall great experience” in large measure due to those classmates.
More than any other single quality, the class of 2022 possessed “resiliency,” said valedictorian Braulio Gael Hernandez Jr. “Everyone on this field was able to bounce back and take the reins on their futures, (despite) an unprecedented global pandemic.”
The class of 2022 hasn’t had a “normal” year since ninth grade, but that didn’t keep them from “doing their best, giving their best and being their best,” said Principal Tracy Mardis. “Graduation is always my favorite day of the school year — it’s such a special occasion, a night you’ll never forget — and I’m so proud of the perseverance you’ve” demonstrated.
“We have persevered through one of the hardest periods our country has been stuck with to get where we are today, prepared to change the world,” said honor graduate Bailey Saylors. “We all close the same door today (to) open up a new chapter, and we may take many roads, but I hope we will all change the world.”
It is “a big change (ahead), (so) we are going to need to change along with it, and, hopefully, improve,” said salutatorian Ben Griggs. As the graduates move forward in life, “never give less than you can.”
Coahulla Creek is “a great school with great teachers and classmates,” Griggs said. “I’m going to miss having so many people support me.”
The responsibilities placed upon Griggs during high school — which he willingly accepted — gave him a better “understanding” of himself, his life and the world, he said. It “helped me plan what I want to do with the rest of my life,” which includes a two-year mission in France for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and then attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to major in math.
Coahulla Creek’s teachers and administrators “are really helpful,” said Elliot Green, an honor-with-distinction graduate — finishing high school with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement or dual enrollment classes — who delivered the farewell address. “Not a day went by since freshman year when (Mardis) didn’t say ‘Good morning,’ to me with my name, and it’s awesome to have that, because feeling cared about is really important” at school.
When members of the class of 2022 started as freshmen, “we were impressionable and unsure what to expect,” Mayfield said. Mardis promised to have all their names memorized within two weeks, though, “and he did.”
“I feel the last two years I’ll remember the most” from high school, particularly “all the fun things senior year,” Green said. He was named Homecoming King this year, he was on the student government, and the senior class trip to Dollywood “was super fun — I’d never been there, but that’s a hidden gem of senior year.”
A member of marching band since eighth grade, he was drum major the past three years, too, he said.
“You never forget that feeling of being out on the field.”
Mardis vowed never to forget two members of the class of 2022 who died before graduation, Steffon Boyd and Haden Cudd, noting they’d forever be “in our hearts,” and their families would always be “in our prayers.”
He urged members of the class of 2022 to “live passionately, live intentionally, and lead with your heart” as they embark on the rest of their lives.
“Living passionately is a daily choice that allows you to make a difference not only for yourself, but those around you, and success comes to those who live intentionally, (so) be good, do good, and make an impact,” Mardis said. Finally, “let your heart be your guide, and your body will follow.”
