At Southeast Whitfield High School on Thursday, members of the Class of 2020 celebrated graduation with a ceremony that was in doubt for months due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"This gathering this year is little short of a miracle," said valedictorian Emily Allen. "There is brokenness in life — especially in 2020 — but in you and I, we have a family, ... and tonight, we own this moment."
"You are Raiders, and you belong," Allen said. "'Raider Alumni' is a title that cannot be taken away from you."
"I see you, and I hear you,'' she added. "You are important and valued."
The year 2020 "was supposed to be our year, (and) this is not how we imagined the end of our senior year," said Denise Hernandez, an honor graduate with distinction. Because of the pandemic, "we were forced to set so many plans aside, (and) it seems our hard work has gone to waste, (so) it's OK to be upset, sad or angry, (but) please don't regret this year."
The pandemic "is only temporary, and it cannot ruin our education," Hernandez said. "Our class has proved to the world we are resilient, and we've learned to adapt, a trait that will make us great leaders."
Instead of high schools celebrating commencement at the Dalton Convention Center, as is the tradition, proceedings were moved to the football fields of Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools, and there were several sessions over multiple days to manage crowd sizes. Graduates and guests were asked to maintain social distance during the proceedings due to COVID-19, with guests required to wear masks in the interest of public health.
Though "graduation looks a lot different this year, that doesn't diminish your achievements," Denise Pendley, Southeast's principal, told the graduates. "You are destined to do great things."
"This time has given us the (opportunity) to reflect on what we truly value," Pendley said. "Learn to make the most of every opportunity given to you, and don't take anything for granted."
Pendley was "angry" the coronavirus robbed seniors of their final months at school, and she was crestfallen to enter the school alone one day in late March and hear silence. She's been reminded now that "schools are the center of hopes, connection and relationships," she said. "Invest in each other and those relationships."
While "it's hard to understand the events that happened this year, you have to stop focusing on what was lost, because the time for the pity party is over," she added. "Now is the time to look forward, (so) don't live in the past."
Adam Sowder, a member of the Class of 2020, was chagrined to miss so many senior milestones this spring that he'd heard older classmates joyfully discuss, including most of his final baseball season, he said. "We're never going to get that time back."
That's why he was so pleased the school decided to offer a graduation, albeit in a modified format.
"I'm glad they planned something like this," he said. Options like a commencement for only students and no guests, or a drive-thru graduation, weren't appealing to Sowder nor his classmates.
Those were "bad" ideas, and "I'm glad they listened to the people," he said. This has "got that graduation feel."
Indeed, "it's as close to traditional (commencement) as we can get," said Hernandez, who was chosen to speak at graduation by her classmates. "We did a virtual honors day (ceremony), and it just wasn't the same."
Hernandez planned to load up on high-level courses in order to gain acceptance into her dream school, the University of Georgia, and soak up as many senior year experiences as she could, she said. Instead, her father fell ill, which caused her to miss out on opportunities and classes, the pandemic shutdown robbed all seniors of many 12th-grade milestones, and she ultimately chose Dalton State College over Georgia because the former offers a nurse practitioner program.
"We're told we have to do all these things to look good for college, but it's OK if you don't," Hernandez said. "So much time was taken away from us seniors, but we still worked so hard" to reach this point, and "I can't wait to see what the future holds for us and the changes we'll make."
She's grateful for Southeast's "understanding" teachers, too, she said. "They're great teachers, but they also really try to get to know and understand you."
Allen likewise expressed gratitude for Southeast's teachers and staff.
"We couldn't have grown without your guidance," she said. "Thank you for never giving up on us."
Having the ceremony at Southeast's football stadium was particularly meaningful for Sowder, who played on the football team throughout his high school career and was the starting quarterback.
"One last time" on that field, he said. "I'm excited to experience it."
