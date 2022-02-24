If the weather cooperates, Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park should have restrooms by the end of April, according to Dalton Parks and Recreation Department Director Caitlin Sharpe.
Work began recently on the restrooms, which are in the southeast section of the park, next to the parking lot.
The City Council in December approved a $92,200 agreement with Leonard Brothers Construction of Chatsworth to build the restrooms. The park, at 505 Shugart Road, currently has a single portable toilet, and officials said at that time they had had many requests for restrooms.
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton's most-used parks. McLellan Creek runs along the western edge of the park, and city officials had to make sure the restrooms were outside the 100-year flood plain.
"It will be similar to the one in Brookwood Park, one men's restroom and one women's restroom," Sharpe said.
Some park users said recently the restrooms will be a big improvement.
"When the weather is good, you see a lot of mothers out here with young children," said Dalton resident Jesse Weiss. "If those kids have to go to the bathroom it can be a tight fit for the mom and the kid."
Dalton resident Kate Hyde said the park's gazebo is a popular site for picnicking.
"After some people eat and drink, they might need to go to the bathroom," she said. "That portable toilet is OK. But I think anyone would prefer an actual restroom."
Dalton resident Tom Nichols said he has one concern.
"I hope they are going to be able to keep it clean and stocked and not let it be vandalized," he said.
The city Recreation Commission and the information technology department are working to install cameras at the park and other recreation department facilities.
The park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014 it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a long-time Dalton Civitan Club member who was instrumental in the park's creation.
City officials say the park's .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city's parks and recreation facilities.
Chartered on July 28, 1921, the Dalton Civitan Club said it is the oldest civic club in the city. Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama. Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
