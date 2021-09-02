Resurfacing projects to begin Friday in Dalton

Milling and resurfacing work will begin Friday on streets within the city of Dalton.
This project involves 6.304 centerline miles of milling, resurfacing, thermoplastic pavement markings and raised pavement markers on eight city streets. The project includes work on all or a portion of the following streets: Brighton Way, Dantzler Avenue, Emery Street, Grimes Street, East Hawthorne Street, Morris Street, Roberts Street and Underwood Street (including the one-way section).
The contractor will begin work on Morris Street (between Green Street and Fifth Avenue). Work on all of the streets listed will occur mostly during the day. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures during work zones while the work is done.
Motorists should reduce their speed and exercise caution in these work zones. On residential streets, homeowners should turn off yard sprinklers and avoid placing brush/rubbish in the street while the work is taking place.
The resurfacing projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of spring 2022. The prime contractor is Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. of Calhoun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.