Retired administrators meet

The Whitfield County Retired Administrators Association met recently and selected Richard Hill as its leader. Pictured, from top center and proceeding clockwise, are Hill, Linda Gilpatrick, Bill Hargis, James Spence, Janice Spence Wilmot, Dorothy Gray, Sandra Newberry, Tom Dickson, Lynn Murphy, Nick Ownbey, Ellen Thompson, Carolyn Towns and Jim Bates. The group meets six times per year at Kelly's Restaurant on South Dixie Highway in Dalton.

