Retired educator group meets

Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) leadership met recently. From left are Terry Phelps, past president; Twinkle Chitwood, auction committee co-chair; Sally Little, scholarship committee chair; Sonya Planzer, membership committee chair; Pete Adams, constitution chair/service committee chair; Sara Davis, treasurer; Sandra Hackney, scrapbook committee co-chair; Bill Weaver, fund administrator; Sandra Derrick, president; Dorothy Gray, auction committee co-chair; Palmer Griffin, past president; and Laura Griffin, secretary. Not pictured, Gary Cochran, president-elect/legislative committee chair; Shirley Hayes, scrapbook committee co-chair; and Cecilia Bridges, hospitality committee chair.

Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) leadership met recently to finalize plans for the 2021-2022 year for the unit.

The first meeting is Thursday at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins at noon and the program starts at 12:45 p.m. New officers will be elected and installed. Members attending are asked to wear masks and social distance at the meeting. Any local retired educator is invited to the meeting. Details in joining may be obtained from Sonya Planzer at sdp00@optillink.us or Sara Davis at sar acdavis@windstream.net.

