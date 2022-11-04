The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators (DWMREA) holds its annual December Auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
The event features a buffet luncheon, a live auction, a silent auction and pre-priced items. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood is the auctioneer.
The buffet price is $24 per person, and a luncheon ticket must be purchased to participate in the auction. Questions about reservations may be sent to saracdavis@windstream.net. The reservation deadline is Monday, Nov. 21. All funds from the auction benefit the scholarship fund. Members are asked to bring an unwrapped new toy to be donated to Sharing is Caring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.