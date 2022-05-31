Retired educators attend celebration

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently attended the Whitfield Education Foundation (WEF) Employee Celebration at Southeast Whitfield High School. The unit presented the recent Whitfield County Schools retirees with goody bags and information on DWMREA and Georgia Retired Education Association. From left are Smitty Barnett, WEF executive director; Lesa Downey, WEF Board of Trustees; Joseph Farmer, WEF Board of Trustees president; Sonya Planzer, DWMREA membership chair; and Sandra Derrick, DWMREA president.