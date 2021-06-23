Retired educators group attends recognition event

Contributed photo

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently attended Whitfield County Schools Employee Celebration at Southeast Whitfield High School. Members attending congratulated recent retirees and provided information about the unit and the Georgia Retired Educators Association. From left are Sandra Derrick, DWMREA president; Sara Davis, DWMREA treasurer; Sonya Planzer, DWMREA membership chair; Terry Phelps, DMWREA past-president; and Smitty Barnett, executive director Whitfield Education Foundation. Any local retirees interested in joining DWMREA can contact Sara Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net or Sonya Planzer at sdp00@optilink.us