Retired educators group awards scholarships

Seven area high school students and four Dalton State College students were awarded Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) scholarships in April. Each student received $1,000 to be used for tuition and books at their college of choice.
They all met the criteria required by majoring in education with plans of becoming an educator. This was an increase in the number awarded in previous years from six to seven scholarships awarded to high school students
Area high school recipients:
• Violet Gazaway, Southeast Whitfield High School
• Hallie Goble, Northwest Whitfield High School
• Nour Issa, Dalton High School
• Haden Newport, Murray County High School
• Tania Resendiz, Morris Innovative High School
• Melissa Hope Rollins, North Murray High School
• Emily Stephens, Coahulla Creek High School
Dalton State College recipients:
• Iris Lopez, Dalton State College
• Katherine Marroquin, Dalton State College
• Guadalupe Quintero, Dalton State College
• Skylin Rose, Dalton State College
