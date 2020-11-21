Retired educators group hears from local legislators

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton.
Mike Zarem, Teacher Retirement System communications manager, spoke to the unit regarding the status of TRS in Georgia. Gary Cochran, DWMREA legislative chair, introduced local legislators as they presented to members up-to-date information from the state level.
Local legislators attending were: State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun; State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton; State Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper; State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton; and State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth.
Items from a silent auction were offered, and donations were directed to the DWMREA scholarship fund.
Dorothy Gray, DWMREA Christmas Market co-chair, reported to the group about the event in December. The market, which replaces the Christmas Auction, is Thursday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
The drop-in market will feature priced items, plus a take-out boxed lunch ($22 per person). Organization members and everyone from the community are invited to attend and shop. The market benefits the DWMREA scholarship fund.
Also, door prizes were awarded.
