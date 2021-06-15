Retired educators group meets

Contributed photo

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) held an executive/committee chair meeting at the Oakwood Cafe in Dalton recently. Plans were made for the 2021-2022 year. Pictured, from left, are Cecilia Bridges, hospitality chair; Sara Davis, treasurer; Sandra Derrick, president; Gary Cochran, legislative chair; Twinkle Chitwood, auction co-chair; Sally Little, scholarship chair; Palmer Griffin, past president; Pete Adams, community service and constitution chair; Laura Griffin, secretary; and Dorothy Gray, auction co-chair. Not pictured are Bill Weaver, fund administrator; Terry Phelps, past president; and Sony Planzer, membership chair. Any local retired educator interested in information about the unit, or interested in joining, can contact Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net or Planzer at sdp00@optilink.us