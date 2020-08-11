Retired educators group meets

Contributed photo

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its leadership team meeting to discuss plans for the 2020-2021 year for the unit. The group discussed monthly meeting events, scholarships, membership and the annual auction to benefit the scholarship fund. From left are Pete Adams, constitution committee chair/community service committee chair; Sandra Derrick, president-elect; Sara Davis, treasurer; Polly Phelps, assistant to the president; Terry Phelps, president; Dorothy Gray, auction committee chair; Laura Griffin, secretary; Palmer Griffin, past president; Sonya Planzer, membership chair; and Bill Weaver, fund administrator. Masks were worn and social distancing was practiced.