Retired educators group meets

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) met recently at a local restaurant in Dalton for the first meeting of the 2020-2021 year. Mask were required, and social distancing was practiced. Unit President Terry Phelps (left) conducted the business session of the meeting. It was announced that DWMREA had awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to local high school students and Dalton State College students. These students are majoring in education and are planning to teach as a career. Dorothy Gray, auction committee chair, reported on news from the committee concerning the annual auction to benefit the scholarship fund. Two items were auctioned off during the meeting, and $325 was raised for the scholarships. Past President Palmer Griffin (right) introduced a video from Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. His video to the unit discussed information of how the school system is operating during these special times, how the system is helping students and parents, and gave an update on new facilities for the system. The video was posted on the unit's Facebook page for members to view. Door prizes were awarded.