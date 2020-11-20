Retired educators group to hold Christmas Market

Contributed photo

Pictured are Dorothy Gray, left, Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators (DWMREA) Christmas Market co-chair, and (DWMREA) member Janice Wilmot, whot created and constructed a quilt that will be available at the organization's Christmas Market on Thursday, Dec. 3.

For 2020, the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators (DWMREA) Christmas Auction will be the DWMREA Christmas Market. The event is Thursday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.

The same great items will be available and priced to purchase. Members may shop during the drop-in event, which benefits the DWMREA scholarship fund. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Social distancing will be practiced.

A boxed lunch will be available beginning at 11 a.m., and will include choice of a chicken salad sandwich or a ham sandwich, chips, fruit cup, cookie and a beverage. No sit-down luncheon will be held, but indoor and outdoor seating areas will be available at the market or lunch may be taken out. The price of the lunch is $22 per person, and members may reserve their ticket for lunch and shopping privileges by sending a check (payable to DWMREA) to Sara Davis at 215 Brylow Drive, Dalton, GA 30721 or by emailing Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net. The reservation deadline is Friday, Nov. 27.

Members who have questions, or would like to donate items to the market, may contact Dorothy Gray at dorothygray@wind stream.net.

Co-chairs for the event are Gray and Twinkle Chitwood. Committee members include Ann Compton, Paula Morrow and Susan Ritchie.

