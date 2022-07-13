Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) would like to invite all local retired educators to attend the Sept. 8 meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton.
Lunch begins at noon (each person pays for his/her own meal), and the program begins at 12:45, which features Mike Ewton, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, and Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. Also on the program is a representative from Teacher Retirement System.
Dues to join are $10 per year and may be paid at the meeting. Questions about the meeting, or about joining the unit, may be sent to Sonya Planzer at sdp00@optilink.us or Sara Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net.
