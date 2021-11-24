Retired educators honor vets

Contributed photo

On Veterans Day, the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators recognized veterans attending the unit's monthly meeting. Front row, from left, are France Adams, Janice Spence Wilmot and James Spence. Second row, James Pulliam, Everette Lowe, Pete Adams, Richard Rogers and Dewey Hughes.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video