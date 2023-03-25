Retired educators meet

From left, Sandra Derrick, Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association president; LeeAnn Sturtz, AMBA (Association Member Benefits Advisors); Renda Baggett, DWMREA member; Steve Loughridge, Murray County Schools superintendent; and Pete Adams, DWMREA member.

 Contributed photo

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) met for its March meeting at Edna’s Restaurant in Chatsworth.

Steve Loughridge, Murray County Schools superintendent, was the guest speaker and told the members of the latest happening with the school district. He also shared information about the Murray County Schools Education Foundation.

LeeAnn Sturtz, a representative with AMBA (Association Member Benefits Advisors), discussed some benefits available to the unit members.

