Retired educators meet

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) held the October monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin. Sally Cochran reported on consumer education tips to the unit. Dorothy Gray and Twinkle Chitwood gave some information on the December luncheon/auction. Sonya Planzer reminded members to invite newly retired educators to join the organization. Shirley Hayes and Sandra Hackney asked members for news clippings to be included in the DWMREA scrapbook. Bill Weaver reported on the scholarship fund, and a member donated $500 to the fund on a challenge for members attending to collect $100, which was achieved. Ray Broadrick introduced Weaver (DWMREA member) as a guest speaker. Weaver spoke to the group on state health benefit plan. Terry Phelps introduced Mike Zarem from Teacher Retirement System as an additional guest speaker. Zarem reported on TRS and gave the members some current information on the system. Pictured, front row, from left are Sally Cochran and Sandra Derrick. Second row, France Adams, Broadrick, Phelps, Gary Cochran, Zarem and Weaver.