Retired educators meet

Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its September meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. New members were welcomed.
Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools superintendent; Karey Williams, Whitfield County Schools deputy superintendent; and Kristina Horsley, Whitfield County Schools communications specialist, gave updates on the latest news from the school system.
Deborah Craft and Sara Kiker, retired family and consumer sciences educators, gave the group consumer education tips on foods and nutrition, and tips for fall (clothing, shopping, cleaning, etc.). Dorothy Gray reported on the December auction. Sally Little and Bill Weaver gave members updates on scholarships and the scholarship fund. Sonya Planzer, membership chair, gave the members a report on details of the committee events. Pete Adams presented the group with handbooks for 2022-2023. Sandra Derrick, president, reported on the Georgia Retired Educators Association Area 15/16 meeting in Cedartown. Details were given for a DWMREA tour of Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton in October. Renda Dunn told the group of volunteer opportunities with Teen Maze. Door prizes were awarded.
