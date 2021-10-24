Retired educators meet

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its October meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton.
DWMREA member Bill Weaver gave updates on the State Health Benefit Plan, Smitty Barnett (DWMREA member and Whitfield Education Foundation executive director) shared the latest news from events from the foundation and LeeAnn Sturtz (Association Member Benefits Advisory representative) reported on what's available to members through the association's programs.
Auction committee co-chairs Twinkle Chitwood and Dorothy Gray gave a report of the December auction. Grab bags were available to purchase for $5 to benefit the scholarship fund. Legislative chair Gary Cochran reported on the next meeting, which is Thursday, Nov. 11, at Western Sizzlin in Dalton which will feature local legislators. Also, door prizes were awarded.
