Retired educators meet

Contributed photo

Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its October meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Mask were required and social distancing was enforced. The meeting was called to order by Terry Phelps, unit president. Dorothy Gray, DWMREA auction chair, auctioned two homemade pies, a basket of seven homemade jellies and three goody bags to benefit the scholarship fund. Plans were revealed for the annual December event to benefit the scholarship fund. A marketplace, rather than a live auction, will be held due to guidelines from COVID-19. DWMREA members were encouraged to donate and attend the event, which is Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. The program was conducted by Bill Weaver (pictured), DWMREA fund administrator for the unit. Weaver led a discussion/Q&A session on the State Health Benefit Plan and reminded members of important deadlines. Gary Cochran, legislative chair, informed members that the Nov. 12 meeting would feature local area legislators. Door prizes were awarded.