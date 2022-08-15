Retired educators meet

The Georgia Retired Educators Association recently held an area meeting in Cedartown at the Cherokee Golf Club. Gary Cochran, Richard Rogers and Sandra Derrick attended from the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) unit. Speakers from Teachers Retirement System, Association Member Benefits Advisors and Georgia Retired Educators Association staff members shared important information with the group. From left are Rogers (DWMREA member), Cochran (DWMREA president-elect) and Sandra Derrick (DWMREA president).

 Contributed photo

