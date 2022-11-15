Retired educators meet

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) held its November meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Gary Cochran, DWMREA legislative chair, presented a program with State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, and discussed the latest news at the Capitol, and he thanked members for their support. DWMREA auction co-chairs Twinkle Chitwood and Dorothy Gray reminded members of the Dec. 1 auction at the Dalton Golf & Country Club from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. benefitting the DWMREA scholarship fund. The event features a silent auction, a buffet lunch and a live auction. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood is the auctioneer. The luncheon is $24 per person. A luncheon ticket must be purchased to participate in the auction. Members may email Sara Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net for information. From left are Sandra Derrick, Sandra Ellis, Terry Phelps, Pete Adams, Gary Cochran, Martha Wassum, Payne, Bill Weaver and Palmer Griffin.