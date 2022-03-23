Retired Educators meet
Mr. Charles Lewis Evans, age 61, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 15, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1960. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home.
Mr. Doil E. Smith, 86, of LaGrange, Georgia passed away at his home in Dawnville Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born October 20, 1935. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home.
