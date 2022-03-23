Retired educators meet

Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently met at Edna’s Restaurant in Chatsworth for its March meeting. Mike Zarem with Teachers Retirement System of Georgia spoke to the group on the status of the program and shared up-to-date information. Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge shared with the members the latest happenings of the school system and information on the Murray Education Foundation. From left are Zarem; Ruth Greeson, DWMREA member; Loughridge; and Pete Adams, DWMREA past president.