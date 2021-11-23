Retired educators meet

Contributed photo

The Dalton Education Foundation recently spoke to the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association. The foundation told members the organization's goals and projects. From left are Palmer Griffin, DWMREA past president; Lynsey Bethel, DEF president; and Don Amonett, Dalton Public Schools deputy superintendent.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video