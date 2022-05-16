"You just kind of know (if you want to be a teacher), and I've had lots of good teachers from elementary school (through) this year," said Stephanie Franco, a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School who will attend the University of North Georgia to become a teacher.
The best teachers, "you can go to them about anything, and I want to be that teacher for someone else."
Shealeigh Hott wants a career "pathway where I can change lives," said the Coahulla Creek High School senior who will study to be a teacher at the University of West Georgia. Even "when I was young, I wanted to be a teacher."
"Since I was a little girl, I'd play school, and I'd always be the teacher," Dalton High School senior Macie Elrod said with a chuckle. "I've had amazing teachers" — such as Dalton High's Marybeth Meadows — who have "poured so much love and grace into me," so she wants to do that for students, ideally in Dalton Public Schools.
Christopher Jacobo would like to teach in this area, but he's enlisting in the Georgia National Guard prior to studying to be a teacher at Dalton State College, said The Dalton Academy senior.
"I'll get free school, (and) Dalton State has what I want."
"Hopefully I can (eventually) teach with" some of the teachers who made such a profound impact on him, like Curtis Carson, his ninth grade social studies teacher at Dalton High, who convinced him he should become an educator, Jacobo said. Carson was "so energetic, witty and funny."
"He even got the quiet kids to chuckle, and everyone was always involved in his class," Jacobo said. "I hope I can teach (high school social studies) like him" one day.
Franco has absorbed lessons from a pair of excellent Northwest teachers, Chris Albritton and Ryan Reece, she said.
"Both really connect with students — you see it — and that's something I want to do" as a teacher.
Franco opted for the University of North Georgia because of its strong education program and idyllic surroundings, she said: "It just seemed right."
Elrod and Hott both want to teach elementary students, but they'll approach from different colleges, Dalton State for the former and West Georgia for the latter.
"Everyone I talked to there (West Georgia) in the education program was really helpful and let me know what I'd do" there, Hott said. "It's a very good program, and my dad went there."
Elrod, Franco, Hott and Jacobo joined fellow class of 2022 members Lauren Champion (Murray County High School), Robert Linginfelter (North Murray High School) and Julia Osorio (Southeast Whitfield High School) in receiving $1,100 scholarships for college this year from the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association. To receive the scholarships, students must plan to major in education.
The association has provided scholarships for local high school students planning to become educators for 15 years and two years ago added Dalton State College students majoring in education to the ranks of scholarship recipients. This year, Dalton State's Allyson Heinlein, Kayleigh Jones, Liliana Vega and Peyton Warnix received $1,100 scholarships.
The college scholarships are need-based, as "sometimes (students) need more money to finish" due to adverse and/or unexpected life setbacks, said Twinkle Chitwood, a member of the association who spent 34 years teaching in the Dalton Public Schools system, then pitched in at media centers and as a long-term substitute with the school system after she retired.
"We want to fund these scholarships, (and it's) dear to our hearts."
The association began awarding scholarships to local high school seniors planning to become teachers in 2007 at $300 each, so "we've grown quite a bit, and we hope to continue increasing" that amount in the future, said Sally Little, a retired educator and this year's scholarship committee chair. These students will "love education, and we wish (them) the best."
