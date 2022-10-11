Members of the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association recently toured the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton. Nine school systems participate in the programs offered. Caroline Frost, JA director of volunteer Partnerships and Experience, led the group tour. Members observed sixth-grade students taking part in the Biz Town program at the center. Lunch and fellowship were enjoyed by members after the tour. From left are DWMREA members Sandra Derrick, France Adams, Pete Adams, Frost, Sara Davis, Sandra Hackney, Dorothy Gray, Velma Monday, Shirley Hayes and Laura Griffin.