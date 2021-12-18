Retired teachers group holds auction

Contributed photo

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) held its annual December auction at the Dalton Golf & Country Club to benefit the group's scholarship fund. The goal was set for $10,000, and the goal was met through purchases from a live auction, a silent auction and a market. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood was the auctioneer for the live auction. Twinkle Chitwood and Dorothy Gray were DWMREA auction co-chairs. Members from the Georgia Retired Educators Association (GREA) attended the event as guests of DWMREA. From left are Gary Cochran, DWMREA president-elect; Sandra Derrick DWMREA president; Terry Phelps, DWMREA past president; Bill Sloan, GREA executive director; and Johnny Smith GREA director of communications.