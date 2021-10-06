The reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the vandalism and theft of American flags and POW flags displayed near the Whitfield County Courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 11, has been increased to $2,500 from $1,000.
The flags are placed on the courthouse lawn and on King Street on patriotic occasions by a community effort called United We Stand, which has been putting the flags out since 1991. Dalton American Legion Post 112 is the administrative organization for the effort.
George Lo Greco, an American Legion member, is the chairman for the program. Lo Greco said last month he had determined the flags of nine veterans are missing.
The flags had been placed in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States and for National POW/MIA (Prisoners of War/Missing in Action) Recognition Day, which was Sept. 17.
Each flagpole has a small placard honoring a Whitfield County veteran, many of whom are missing in action or prisoners of war, paid for by their families.
Lo Greco said several people have stepped forward to donate or pledge money to replace the missing flags as well as to set up a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of the people who vandalized the display.
"I appreciate all of those people," he said.
According to the Dalton Police Department, some of the flags were found thrown into trees or bushes.
According to the department:
"A review of video evidence from the courthouse and the adjacent BB&T parking deck indicates that on Friday night, Sept. 10, several vehicles arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m. and drove to the top level of the deck. Several individuals stayed on the top level of the parking deck for more than an hour, hanging out and playing ball. Most of these subjects left before midnight.
"At approximately 2 a.m. there were three vehicles remaining as several subjects were on skateboards on top of the deck. At this point, three other people arrived on foot at the parking deck. The subjects went down the stairs at this point and ran to the south side of the deck where they began to throw flags into trees. It does not appear that all individuals present participated. One subject in a light-colored hoodie was recorded back in the parking deck skateboarding with a flag over his shoulder. ...
"The approximate value of the stolen and damaged flags is about $800."
Investigators released photos of the three vehicles that were present at the time of the vandalism and the surveillance image of the suspect skateboarding with the flag over his shoulder.
Anyone with information or who knows who was present during this incident or who recognizes the vehicles in the surveillance images is asked to please contact Detective Clinton Travis at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-231.
