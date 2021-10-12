The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism and theft of American flags and POW flags displayed near the Whitfield County Courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 11, has been increased to $5,000 from $2,500.
An anonymous donor has added to the reward money.
The flags are placed on the courthouse lawn and on King Street on patriotic occasions by a community effort called United We Stand, which has been putting the flags out since 1991. Dalton American Legion Post 112 is the administrative organization for the effort.
George Lo Greco, an American Legion member, is the chairman for the program. Lo Greco said last month he had determined the flags of nine veterans are missing.
The flags had been placed in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States and for National POW/MIA (Prisoners of War/Missing in Action) Recognition Day, which was Sept. 17.
Investigators released photos of three vehicles that were present at the time of the vandalism on the top level of the adjacent BB&T parking deck and a surveillance image of a suspect skateboarding with a flag over his shoulder.
Anyone with information or who knows who was present during this incident or who recognizes the vehicles in the surveillance images is asked to please contact Dalton Police Department Detective Clinton Travis at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-231.
